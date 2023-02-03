SkyView
Orangeburg police searching for missing children

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for missing Kary Dennis Kirkland (left)...
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for missing Kary Dennis Kirkland (left) and Samy'irah Sierrah Scott (right)(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in searching for two missing children.

Officers said 9-year-old Samy’irah Sierrah Scott and 8-year-old Kary Dennis Kirkland were last seen on Feb. 2 around 8:30 p.m. at the St. Paul Apartments in Orangeburg.

Samy’irah stands 4′7″ and weighs 68 lbs. with brown eyes. She also has black hair with purple beads and wearing a pink jacket.

Kary is 60 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and yellow striped shirt with no shoes. Kary has a blood deficiency.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the children, please contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

