Orangeburg police searching for missing children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in searching for two missing children.

Officers said 9-year-old Samy’irah Sierrah Scott and 8-year-old Kary Dennis Kirkland were last seen on Feb. 2 around 8:30 p.m. at the St. Paul Apartments in Orangeburg.

Samy’irah stands 4′7″ and weighs 68 lbs. with brown eyes. She also has black hair with purple beads and wearing a pink jacket.

Kary is 60 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and yellow striped shirt with no shoes. Kary has a blood deficiency.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the children, please contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.

