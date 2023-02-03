One man and two juveniles arrested in connection to Beacon Hill Burglaries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo Police announced they made three arrests regarding the afternoon burglaries committed in the Beacon Hill Neighborhood Tuesday, Jan. 31.

According to authorities 18-year-old Dashawn Sims, alongside two juveniles ages 15 and 16 were taken into custody Friday morning with the assistance of the City of Columbia Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

“Our Investigators have worked tirelessly on this case from the moment they received it and because of their diligent efforts as well as the other agencies involved, all 3 suspects were identified and apprehended. The Beacon Hill Neighborhood as well as the Citizens of Irmo can sleep peacefully tonight knowing these dangerous persons are where they belong,” said Irmo Police Department Chief Dale.

Dale said all three suspects were identified using surveillance footage that was provided to the Police Department by residents.

A press release stated that a handgun was among the items stolen from the burglaries and recovered this morning. Evidence linking the suspects to multiple other crimes in the Irmo/Columbia area, was also recovered.

Both juveniles were charged with two counts of 1st degree burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a volent crime, possession of a weapon by persons unlawful and unlawful carry of pistol.

Sims was charged with two counts of 1st degree burglary, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carry of pistol.

Both juveniles, whose names will not be released due to their age, were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Juvenile Detention Facility, while Sims was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Facility.

