SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

One man and two juveniles arrested in connection to Beacon Hill Burglaries

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo Police announced they made three arrests regarding the afternoon burglaries committed in the Beacon Hill Neighborhood Tuesday, Jan. 31.

According to authorities 18-year-old Dashawn Sims, alongside two juveniles ages 15 and 16 were taken into custody Friday morning with the assistance of the City of Columbia Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

“Our Investigators have worked tirelessly on this case from the moment they received it and because of their diligent efforts as well as the other agencies involved, all 3 suspects were identified and apprehended. The Beacon Hill Neighborhood as well as the Citizens of Irmo can sleep peacefully tonight knowing these dangerous persons are where they belong,” said Irmo Police Department Chief Dale.

Dale said all three suspects were identified using surveillance footage that was provided to the Police Department by residents.

A press release stated that a handgun was among the items stolen from the burglaries and recovered this morning. Evidence linking the suspects to multiple other crimes in the Irmo/Columbia area, was also recovered.

Both juveniles were charged with two counts of 1st degree burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a volent crime, possession of a weapon by persons unlawful and unlawful carry of pistol.

Sims was charged with two counts of 1st degree burglary, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carry of pistol.

Both juveniles, whose names will not be released due to their age, were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Juvenile Detention Facility, while Sims was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Facility.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic keyboard stock photo
RCSD: Spring Valley student arrested in school threats
Former Richland County deputy Jason N. Edwards was arrested in connection with an grand larceny...
Former Richland Co. deputy terminated, arrested in connection with grand larceny in Fairfield Co.
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to Britt Dove, SLED agent specialist in computer forensics,...
Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes detailed without jury present
Alex Murdaugh speaks with defense attorney Jim Griffin during his trial for murder at the...
WATCH: Murdaugh trial enters 10th day, finishes second week
Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
BLOG: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh listens to his cousin John Bedingham, a gun builder and DNR agent, testify about...
BLOG: Day 10: Judge hears more on Murdaugh’s financial situation without jury
Tamar Nance was sentenced to 74 years in prison in connection with the home invasion and rape...
Man sentenced to 74 years in prison in Lexington County
WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER MID DAY 02/03/2023
WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER MID DAY 02/03/2023
Five men (Jayun Harrison, James Oxendine Jr., Devin Rowe, Daylan Isreal, and Erick Stewart)...
Five charged in connection with the killing of Alvin S. Glenn inmate