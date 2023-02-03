SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

No. 1 South Carolina wins 28th straight 87-69 over ’Cats

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston((AP Photo/Nell Redmond))
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 14 points and 14 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina won its 28th straight game with an 87-69 victory over Kentucky on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (10-0 Southeastern Conference) stayed perfect at 22-0 and now head for an NCAA Tournament title game rematch at No. 5 UConn on Sunday.

Boston, the reigning AP player of the year, extended her school mark with her 75th career double-double and moved within 11 of the SEC record of 86 games with a double-double held by LSU great Sylvia Fowles.

Things weren’t perfect for South Carolina, which fell behind early, then had its 15-point halftime lead cut to 54-48 midway through the third quarter.

Still, its dominant inside game — South Carolina outscored the Wildcats 62-14 in the paint — was more than enough to shut down Kentucky (10-12, 2-8), the last team to defeat the defending national champions at the SEC Tournament last March.

The Wildcats went on top 16-15 after a pair of baskets by Adebola Adeyeye.

That’s when South Carolina, fueled by its bench, took control with a 17-2 run. Ashlyn Watkins had three inside shots and Kamilla Cardoso scored four points during the surge.

The Wildcats used a 13-4 burst to start the third quarter to give South Carolina a few uncomfortable moments. But the Gamecocks got going once more with an 11-0 run to extend their margin.

Cardoso, the 6-foot-7 reserve, had 14 points and five of South Carolina’s 14 blocks. Defensive ace Brea Beal had 10 including both of the Gamecocks’ 3-pointers.

Robyn Benton had 24 points to lead Kentucky, which has lost three of its past four games.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats are not the same team that featured two-time SEC player of the year Rhyne Howard the past few seasons. They have 10 newcomers — and six freshmen — who are still learning how to play against the SEC’s top teams like South Carolina.

South Carolina: Forgive the Gamecocks if their focus wasn’t fully on this one at first with a big week ahead. In an eight-game span, South Carolina will face No. 5 UConn and No. 3 LSU, a pair of high-profile games that could expose any flaw — or show how powerful the Gamecocks are in chasing a second straight NCAA crown.

UCONN KARMA

South Carolina has opened 22-0 twice under coach Dawn Staley, in 2014-15 and the following year. Both runs ended against UConn. Next up for the Gamecocks are the Huskies, although South Carolina has won three of the past four games over UConn including last April’s 64-49 victory to win the NCAA Tournament title.

UP NEXT

Kentucky returns home to face Alabama on Feb. 9.

South Carolina heads to No. 5 UConn on Sunday.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic keyboard stock photo
RCSD: Spring Valley student arrested in school threats
Alex Murdaugh listens to his cousin John Bedingham, a gun builder and DNR agent, testify about...
Two Murdaugh family friends 100 percent certain that Alex’s voice can be heard at scene of murders
Students at a Richland One high school students became sick after eating edibles.
Multiple students from Richland One high school sick after eating edibles
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to Britt Dove, SLED agent specialist in computer forensics,...
WATCH: Murdaugh trial enters day nine, defense examines cell phone data
Former Richland County deputy Jason N. Edwards was arrested in connection with an grand larceny...
Former Richland Co. deputy terminated, arrested in connection with grand larceny in Fairfield Co.

Latest News

Nyckoles Harbor chooses USC over Oregon
Nyckoles Harbor chooses USC over Oregon
Nyckoles Harbor chooses USC over Oregon
Harbor commits to Gamecocks on National Signing Day
The Gamecocks played against Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Gamecocks fall to Mississippi State, 66-51
The Gamecocks are taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
USC men’s basketball takes on Mississippi State Bulldogs