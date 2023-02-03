Man sentenced to 74 years in prison in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man in Lexington County was sentenced to 74 years in prison in connection with the home invasion and rape of an elderly victim.

According to Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard, Tamar Nance was convicted of 1st degree burglary, 1st degree criminal sexual conduct,1st degree kidnapping and FTC theft.

Hubbard said these crimes occurred on June 23, 2021, at an apartment complex in the Harbison area of Lexington County.

