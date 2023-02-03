SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man sentenced to 74 years in prison in Lexington County

Tamar Nance was sentenced to 74 years in prison in connection with the home invasion and rape...
Tamar Nance was sentenced to 74 years in prison in connection with the home invasion and rape of an elderly victim.(S.C. Department of Corrections.)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man in Lexington County was sentenced to 74 years in prison in connection with the home invasion and rape of an elderly victim.

According to Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard, Tamar Nance was convicted of 1st degree burglary, 1st degree criminal sexual conduct,1st degree kidnapping and FTC theft.

Hubbard said these crimes occurred on June 23, 2021, at an apartment complex in the Harbison area of Lexington County.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic keyboard stock photo
RCSD: Spring Valley student arrested in school threats
Former Richland County deputy Jason N. Edwards was arrested in connection with an grand larceny...
Former Richland Co. deputy terminated, arrested in connection with grand larceny in Fairfield Co.
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to Britt Dove, SLED agent specialist in computer forensics,...
Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes detailed without jury present
Alex Murdaugh speaks with defense attorney Jim Griffin during his trial for murder at the...
WATCH: Murdaugh trial enters 10th day, finishes second week
Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
BLOG: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present

Latest News

WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER MID DAY 02/03/2023
WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER MID DAY 02/03/2023
Five men (Jayun Harrison, James Oxendine Jr., Devin Rowe, Daylan Isreal, and Erick Stewart)...
Five charged in connection with the killing of Alvin S. Glenn inmate
Soda City Live: "Jackson Brothers" casting call for various roles
Soda City Live: "Jackson Brothers" casting call for various roles
Soda City Live: 15th Annual Cupid's Chase 5K
Soda City Live: 15th Annual Cupid's Chase 5K