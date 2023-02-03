SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man accused of shooting girlfriend with rifle during argument

Police say Jesus Navarrette, 23, is being held without bail on a charge of murder.
Police say Jesus Navarrette, 23, is being held without bail on a charge of murder.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Michael Bell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas say a man has been arrested in the killing of his girlfriend after the two got into an argument.

According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 23-year-old Jesus Navarrette called officers regarding a shooting, saying that he and his girlfriend, later identified as Ashley Benitez, were arguing.

KVVU reports the incident happened Tuesday, and police responded to the couple’s apartment where they found Navarrette outside wearing blood-stained shorts.

Navarrette told officers he had been holding a gun during the argument when it accidentally went off, according to the arrest report.

Benitez’s body was reportedly found inside the apartment. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said clumps of the woman’s hair were found throughout the apartment and her body had numerous abrasions on her hands and face.

According to officers, they located an AR-15 on a mattress inside the apartment that had a large amount of what appeared to be Benitez’s hair wrapped around it.

In an interview with investigators, Navarrette was noted to have numerous scratches along his arms, back, neck and legs, with an abrasion on his head and reddening to his chest and stomach.

Navarrette told police that he and Benitez had begun dating about two years ago and moved in together seven months prior. He said they had recently been fighting and Benitez was upset after she caught him masturbating a month ago, according to the police report.

Police said Navarrette told them that a verbal argument started, and she attacked him while he was in bed that evening.

According to the police report, Navarrette initially told detectives that he grabbed the rifle, aimed it at Benitez, and pulled the trigger. However, he reportedly shared further details saying she had also grabbed the rifle.

Authorities said Navarrette told them that a struggle did happen over the gun and he ejected the magazine but forgot he had a round in the chamber.

Navarrette told officers that he pulled the rifle into Benitez’s body when the safety was switched to fire and he shot her, according to the report.

Las Vegas police said Navarrette told them that Benitez said, “You shot me.” He then called 911.

Navarrette is currently being held without bail on a charge of murder, according to court records. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 7.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic keyboard stock photo
RCSD: Spring Valley student arrested in school threats
Former Richland County deputy Jason N. Edwards was arrested in connection with an grand larceny...
Former Richland Co. deputy terminated, arrested in connection with grand larceny in Fairfield Co.
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to Britt Dove, SLED agent specialist in computer forensics,...
Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes detailed without jury present
Alex Murdaugh speaks with defense attorney Jim Griffin during his trial for murder at the...
WATCH: Murdaugh trial enters 10th day, finishes second week
Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
BLOG: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present

Latest News

The suspected surveillance balloon is maneuverable, according to the Pentagon press secretary....
Chinese spy balloon alarms US officials
New York Police Department officers tried to catch the bird after it was spotted on Fifth...
Owl escapes from Central Park Zoo, eludes NYPD, zookeepers
Five men have been charged in connection with the killing of an Alvin S. Glenn inmate.
Five charged in connection with the killing of Alvin S. Glenn inmate
U.S. Department of Defense will be committing another $1.75 billion in support for Ukraine
More aid to Ukraine ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address
More aid to Ukraine ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address