Lexington Police investigating Meadow Glen Middle School email threat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is currently investigating an email threat addressed to Meadow Glen Middle School on Friday.

According to Lexington School District One chief communications officer Libby Roof, entrances to the campus have been closed.

Officers are directing parents and guardians to the Northside Christian Academy Athletic Fields parking lot on Ginny Lane.

Roof said the school has been placed on secure, meaning one can leave or access the campus at this time and that students and faculty are currently safe inside.

Other Lexington One schools have not been impacted at this time.

@mgmgators & MGE in Secure safety precaution. All students & employees safe inside school buildings. Law enforcement onsite. No one allowed on/off campuses. Families sent text & email messages with more info. All other @LexingtonOne schools not impacted at this time. — Libby Roof (@EDRoof) February 3, 2023

