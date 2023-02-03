Furry Friend Friday: Frenchie

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Frenchie is a 2-year-old French Bulldog mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Frenchie is just as goofy as he looks! You can’t help but smile when you meet him and he returns the smile with his adorable underbite! He always has a tooth or tongue hanging out. Frenchie is very playful and energetic. He loves to chase a ball and is always ready to get in the car or go for a walk. Frenchie is a very curious fellow and loves to sniff things and check them out. He loves to be where his people are and will be your little shadow and snuggle buddy!

Even though he has a goofy appearance, Frenchie is much smarter than he looks. He is highly treat-motivated and learns new things quickly but can be a bit stubborn, in typical Frenchie fashion. They truly have a mind of their own! He is great at sitting though, especially for a tasty snack. Frenchie needs a seasoned dog owner who can work on some training with him. Frenchie’s energy level can go from 0 to 100 instantly. He needs someone confident but calm, cool and collected. Frenchie prefers not to share the attention so he needs a home with no children or pets.

You will notice that both of his eyes have a common eye condition called canine ectropion, more often referred to as “Cherry Eye.” This condition is very common amongst different breeds of bulldogs. The gland of the third eyelid swells and becomes visible. Without removal, it can cause infections and dry eye which can be severe enough to cause a lot of pain and even blindness. Fortunately for his adopter, this is very easy to correct with a simple procedure done by their vet. If they choose to get the surgery for Frenchie, it will not only improve his appearance but it will make his eyes feel better.

Frenchie is currently living in one of our amazing foster homes. If you would like to meet Frenchie, fill out an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org and an adoptions team member will be in touch. Pawmetto Lifeline’s facility is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

