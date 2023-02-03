SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Furry Friend Friday: Frenchie

Furry Friend Friday: Frenchie
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Frenchie is a 2-year-old French Bulldog mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Frenchie is just as goofy as he looks! You can’t help but smile when you meet him and he returns the smile with his adorable underbite! He always has a tooth or tongue hanging out. Frenchie is very playful and energetic. He loves to chase a ball and is always ready to get in the car or go for a walk. Frenchie is a very curious fellow and loves to sniff things and check them out. He loves to be where his people are and will be your little shadow and snuggle buddy!

Even though he has a goofy appearance, Frenchie is much smarter than he looks. He is highly treat-motivated and learns new things quickly but can be a bit stubborn, in typical Frenchie fashion. They truly have a mind of their own! He is great at sitting though, especially for a tasty snack. Frenchie needs a seasoned dog owner who can work on some training with him. Frenchie’s energy level can go from 0 to 100 instantly. He needs someone confident but calm, cool and collected. Frenchie prefers not to share the attention so he needs a home with no children or pets.

You will notice that both of his eyes have a common eye condition called canine ectropion, more often referred to as “Cherry Eye.” This condition is very common amongst different breeds of bulldogs. The gland of the third eyelid swells and becomes visible. Without removal, it can cause infections and dry eye which can be severe enough to cause a lot of pain and even blindness. Fortunately for his adopter, this is very easy to correct with a simple procedure done by their vet. If they choose to get the surgery for Frenchie, it will not only improve his appearance but it will make his eyes feel better.

Frenchie is currently living in one of our amazing foster homes. If you would like to meet Frenchie, fill out an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org and an adoptions team member will be in touch. Pawmetto Lifeline’s facility is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic keyboard stock photo
RCSD: Spring Valley student arrested in school threats
Former Richland County deputy Jason N. Edwards was arrested in connection with an grand larceny...
Former Richland Co. deputy terminated, arrested in connection with grand larceny in Fairfield Co.
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to Britt Dove, SLED agent specialist in computer forensics,...
Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes detailed without jury present
Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
BLOG: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday: Frenchie
Furry Friend Friday: Frenchie
Richland County logo
Richland County’s Seed Sanctuary Program opens second location
Cecil Williams will be the keynote speaker at the annual Orangeburg Massacre Commemoration
Civil Rights Era photographer to speak at annual Orangeburg Massacre Commemoration
South Carolina State House
Disability Advocacy Day at South Carolina State House