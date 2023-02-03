SkyView
Five charged in connection with the killing of Alvin S. Glenn inmate

Five men have been charged in connection with the killing of an Alvin S. Glenn inmate.
Five men have been charged in connection with the killing of an Alvin S. Glenn inmate.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five men have been charged in connection with the killing of an Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center inmate, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Leon Lott said James Oxendine Jr., Jayun Harrison, Erick Stewart, Daylan Isreal, and Devin Rowe have each been charged with murder and conspiracy for the killing of 29-year-old Antonius Randolph.

Oxendine Jr. and Harrison were already being held in jail for murder charges according to deputies.

On Jan. 27, around 3:00 p.m. deputies were notified of a dead inmate, later identified as Antonius Randolph. He was found inside a cell at Alvin S. Glenn. Deputies stated they arrived at the cell to find Randolph with blood around his body.

An investigation was then launched and detectives discovered many of the cell doors don’t lock, allowing inmates to come and go from their cells.

Deputies determined around 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 26, the five inmates entered Randolph’s cell, put a cloth over the door, and beat him. It wasn’t until approximately 2:15 p.m. on the 27th that Randolph’s body was found by jail staff.

Investigators also executed a search warrant at the jail, finding nine cell phones, and 17 homemade knives or “shanks.” Detectives also found 58 contraband items including needles, pills, and other drugs.

The incident remains under investigation, and deputies believe additional charges are expected.

Randolph was originally arrested in connection with a series of sexual assaults and burglaries in Northeast Columbia.

