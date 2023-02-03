FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold tonight and cool & sunny for Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are dropping to the mid 20s tonight, with upper 40s by Saturday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Low temperatures are dipping down to 26 tonight!

Upper 40s for Saturday afternoon with sunny skies.

We see more clouds Sunday with a 20% chance of showers, highs are in the mid to upper 50s.

We warm back up to the low to mid 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Shower chances return towards the end of next week.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Mostly clear skies tonight and temps tumbling down to 26 by the early morning hours Saturday. Expect highs in the upper 40s and sunny skies as high pressure builds over the region.

Morning lows dip down to 31 Sunday and clouds build as a short wave in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves in from the west. It brings a 20% chance of showers, especially in the morning hours. Highs reach the mid 50s by the afternoon hours.

Lows are a bit warmer for Monday morning with lows in the upper 30s. Highs reach the low 60s and skies are sunny as high pressure sits over the region.

Tuesday we start off in the mid 30s and then see mid 60s by the afternoon. Skies are partly cloudy.

Clouds build and temps warm up as southern flow increases Wednesday. Morning lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Cold and clear with temperatures in the mid 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers (20%). Highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Sunny skies with low 60s for the afternoon.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer with mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs are in the low 70s.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Highs are in the low 70s.

