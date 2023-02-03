Columbia NAACP, RCSD speak on Alvin S Glenn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Branch of the NAACP and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are speaking out about a recent death at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.

The NAACP is holding a conference at 2:30 p.m. RCSD said its conference is planned for 3:30 p.m.

On Friday, Jan. 27, Antonius Donshe Randolph was found dead at the jail. His death was described as a murder in the investigation.

The jail has been the subject of multiple controversies. In 2022 the detention center was sued by the family of a man that died and was eaten by rats while in custody. Earlier this year a corrections officer was arrested and charged with having an ‘inappropriate’ relationship with a murder suspect.

The Columbia NAACP chapter said, “We call for the leadership in law enforcement to disavow these egregious and heartless acts that occur again, and again and again.”

“We do condone basic human rights under the law.”

They called on political leadership to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

Friday afternoon the Richland County attorney Patrick L. Wright issued a statement on the detention center. Wright’s statement said the County Council has appropriated millions of dollars to renovate the facility. He also stated the council has been working to procure contractors.

Wright also said the center is not a mental health facility but individuals with mental health concerns are forced to remain in short-term detention facilities because of a lack of state-level resources.

In relation to the deaths he wrote, “Richland County has not been found at fault for any recent deaths, and if any employee is found to be at fault, the Fifth Circuit Solicitor, with years of legal experience, will prosecute them to the full extent of the law. Also, the civil court system is in place to deal with situations in its venue.”

Wright addressed a recent video that showed unsanitary conditions in the interior of the center,

“The TikTok video claiming to show Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center detainees living in unsanitary condition did not show what was claimed. The detainees in the video broke into an unauthorized area of the jail that was closed for renovation and used the area to store illegal contraband. The detainees brought into the area water in a bucket because the water to that area had been disconnected. There was no flowing water to be able to leak.”

