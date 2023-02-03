Columbia man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) as well as the Columbia Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigated the case.

Evidence presented in court showed that between Feb. 2020 to 2021, 24-year-old Marek Cortez Brewer, Jr., was in illegal possession of at least five firearms on five separate occasions.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina, three of the five firearms in Brewer’s possession were stolen and several of which were used in other felony crimes such as attempted murders, shootings, armed robbery, drug trafficking and flight from the police.

Police say Brewer was arrested five times.

The first arrest was made on Feb. 22, 2020, in Columbia. Brewer was found with a 9mm pistol and drug trafficking tools such as a digital scale, five plastic bags with marijuana inside, numerous empty plastic bags, and a plastic bag with pills.

The second arrest was made on Nov. 14, 2020, in Columbia. Brewer was found with a stolen and loaded .40 caliber pistol and marijuana after Richland County deputies responded to an area following a report of six shots fired.

The third arrest was made on Jan. 11, 2021, in Fairfield County, after Brewer took S.C. Highway Patrol on a car chase that reached 125 miles per hour and crossed into two counties.

The vehicle Brewer was driving was allegedly stolen out of Cayce, and upon fleeing on foot out of the car, Brewer dropped a stolen and loaded 9mm pistol.

According to the press release, an ATF forensic investigation determined the firearm recovered from this incident was used in a shooting on Assembly Street in Columbia on Dec. 8, 2020, about one month before it was recovered from Brewer.

The fourth arrest was made on May 18, 2021, in Columbia, for his alleged involvement in the armed robbery of a firearm from a victim.

In that robbery, three armed males approached the victim and told him to empty his pockets and hand over the “thing.”

A firearm was in the victim’s pocket; however, the victim handed over the firearm and fled, and as he did, shots were fired.

When Brewer was arrested on this date, he was found with the .40 caliber pistol stolen from that victim.

The fifth arrest was made on Feb. 26, 2022, in Columbia, for his alleged involvement in the shooting of two victims – one in the back and one above the left eye – from a vehicle travelling on River Drive.

The release says Brewer took the police on a chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour before he was arrested with suspected narcotics, a digital scale, $900 in U.S. currency and a 9mm pistol.

The District Attorney’s office say evidence presented in court also indicated that Brewer is affiliated with a documented street gang.

Senior United States District Judge Terry L. Wooten sentenced Brewer to 15 years in federal prison, to be followed by 3 years of court-ordered supervision.

