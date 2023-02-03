SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Clemson University students speak on bake sale controversy

Bake sale controversy at Clemson University
Bake sale controversy at Clemson University
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s controversy over a bake sale on the campus of Clemson University and now, some students are speaking out.

Clemson’s Turning Point USA chapter hosted a affirmative action bake sale on library bridge Wednesday afternoon. The group had a poster that had different prices of cookies for different races on it.

The sign had the following prices for each race:

  • Asian - $1.50
  • White - $1.00
  • Hispanic - $0.50
  • Black - $0.20
  • Native American - Free
Controversial bake sale on Clemson University's campus
Controversial bake sale on Clemson University's campus(Turning Point USA)

“We are trying to highlight the unfairness of college admission process that use affirmative action programs and how they lower the standards for certain races,” Taylor Rogers, president of Turning Point USA Clemson, said. “We think everyone should be held to the same standard so we’re just trying to show the discriminatory nature of affirmative action through our bake sale.”

Although Rogers said their intentions were good, some student felt the bake sale went too far.

One student said he felt “pretty disrespected” because ethnicities were given a monetary value.

“February is the month where black history is supposed to be remembered,” the student said. “With Clemson being a predominately white campus, I feel like it was unnecessarily disrespectful.”

The student said he recognizes freedom of speech, however, he wishes the group understood how the bake sale was going to be taken by their fellow classmates.

Rogers said the group did not actually sell the cookies to different races for different prices. All students were given a free cookie if they wanted one.

MORE NEWS: Day 10: Murdaugh murder trial to resume Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic keyboard stock photo
RCSD: Spring Valley student arrested in school threats
Former Richland County deputy Jason N. Edwards was arrested in connection with an grand larceny...
Former Richland Co. deputy terminated, arrested in connection with grand larceny in Fairfield Co.
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to Britt Dove, SLED agent specialist in computer forensics,...
Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes detailed without jury present
Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
BLOG: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say

Latest News

The Lexington County School District One logo
Lexington Police investigating Meadow Glen Middle School email threat
Mark Miles, Jr. (Left) and Lonnie Padgett, Jr. (Right) have been charged in connection with the...
Two Men arrested in Orangeburg County catalytic converter theft
Alex Murdaugh listens to his cousin John Bedingham, a gun builder and DNR agent, testify about...
LIVE: Day 10: Judge hearing more testimony on Murdaugh without jury present
Advocates gather at the State House for police reform
File Photo: SC State House
Advocates hold conference at the State House for police reform, “These mothers are crying.”