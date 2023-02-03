SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Camden man arrested for sexual crimes involving minors

Man arrested in connection with sexual crimes involving minors.
Man arrested in connection with sexual crimes involving minors.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Kershaw County man is facing 22 charges after a multi-agency investigation.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reports that 63-year-old William Daniel Stalls was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his residence.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, investigators initiated an early morning search warrant operation at the residence of Stalls at the 700 block of Red Hill Road. Detectives recovered over 600 images/videos of child pornography during the operation.

In November 2021, detectives received a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which started a year-long investigation.

The S.C. Attorney General’s Office, KCSO Special Response Team (SRT), Camden Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and KCSO Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators were all part of the investigation.

“These types of investigations can sometimes take a long time. SC Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office has always been very supportive of these operations. I am very proud of our KCSO Lt Carol Tarte and her team’s patience and determination in following up with this case. It is my hope their hard work prevented future victims.” said Sheriff Lee Boan

Stalls was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, nine counts of voyeurism, and incest. More charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues according to deputies.

On the morning of Feb. 2, Stalls’ bond was denied on the second-degree charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic keyboard stock photo
RCSD: Spring Valley student arrested in school threats
Alex Murdaugh listens to his cousin John Bedingham, a gun builder and DNR agent, testify about...
Two Murdaugh family friends 100 percent certain that Alex’s voice can be heard at scene of murders
Students at a Richland One high school students became sick after eating edibles.
Multiple students from Richland One high school sick after eating edibles
Michael A. Provenzano (Left) and David D. Young (Right) are still outstanding with federal...
Atlanta FBI searching for two drug trafficking suspects with possible South Carolina ties
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to Britt Dove, SLED agent specialist in computer forensics,...
WATCH: Murdaugh trial enters day nine, defense examines cell phone data

Latest News

Bill that could restart lethal injections in SC advances to Senate floor
Almost 26 lost hours: Kershaw Co. school busing routinely cost some special ed students
Day 9 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Day 9 analysis of the Alex Murduagh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a cohort of other attorney generals...
Attorney General Alan Wilson joins letter against the distribution of abortion pills in the mail