Camden man arrested for sexual crimes involving minors

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Kershaw County man is facing 22 charges after a multi-agency investigation.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reports that 63-year-old William Daniel Stalls was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his residence.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, investigators initiated an early morning search warrant operation at the residence of Stalls at the 700 block of Red Hill Road. Detectives recovered over 600 images/videos of child pornography during the operation.

In November 2021, detectives received a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which started a year-long investigation.

The S.C. Attorney General’s Office, KCSO Special Response Team (SRT), Camden Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and KCSO Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators were all part of the investigation.

“These types of investigations can sometimes take a long time. SC Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office has always been very supportive of these operations. I am very proud of our KCSO Lt Carol Tarte and her team’s patience and determination in following up with this case. It is my hope their hard work prevented future victims.” said Sheriff Lee Boan

Stalls was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, nine counts of voyeurism, and incest. More charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues according to deputies.

On the morning of Feb. 2, Stalls’ bond was denied on the second-degree charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

