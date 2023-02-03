Bomb threat at Airport High School Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bomb threat at Airport High School is under investigation Friday. The Cayce Police Department responded after a caller reported the threat at around 7 a.m. Officers cleared the building and reported no active threat.

Lexington District Two switched to remote learning Friday for the school.

