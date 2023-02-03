SkyView
Bomb threat at Airport High School Friday

Lexington Two school logo.
Lexington Two school logo.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bomb threat at Airport High School is under investigation Friday. The Cayce Police Department responded after a caller reported the threat at around 7 a.m. Officers cleared the building and reported no active threat.

Lexington District Two switched to remote learning Friday for the school.

