Advocates hold conference at the State House for police reform

By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple organizations are holding a conference at the South Carolina State House Friday to address police and prison reform.

The National Racial Justice Network, the Brenda Murphy of the State NAACP, the Columbia Urban League, and Carolina for All are attending the 11 a.m. conference. Organizers said they will be joined by people who’ve been beaten by police or lost loved ones.

