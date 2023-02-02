West Columbia shares monthly police activity data

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department recently shared monthly police activity data.

The data includes the following: police activity change from the previous month, specific crimes change from the previous month, police response times, Jan. 2023 top calls for service, Jan. 2023 theft from motor vehicle force versus no force, and January 2023 top four accident locations.

West Columbia police activity change from previous month on citations, warnings and collisions. (West Columbia Police Department)

West Columbia Police Department police activity change from previous month on traffic stops, reports and arrests. (West Columbia Police Department)

West Columbia Police Department police activity change from previous month on vehicle break-ins, burglary, catalytic converter thefts, DUI and vehicle theft. (West Columbia Police Department)

According to the data, the highest police activity change in the month of Jan. was 838 traffic stops. During that same month, 23 DUI’s took the lead in specific crime changes.

West Columbia Police Department police response times. (West Columbia Police Department)

The highest police response times were in Oct. with a wait time of 6 minutes with 40 seconds.

West Columbia Police Department top calls for service. (West Columbia Police Department)

The data showed that on Jan. 2023, the top call for service was 168 calls reporting a suspicious person.

West Columbia Police Department January 2023 theft from motor vehicle force versus no force. (West Columbia Police Department)

Theft from motor vehicle data showed 50% using force and no force.

West Columbia Police Department January 2023 top four accident locations. (West Columbia Police Department)

Lastly, the data showed Augusta Road and Leaphart Road being the top accident location with 4 accidents in Jan.

