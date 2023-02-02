WATCH: Murdaugh trial enters day nine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Alex Murdaugh murder trial is entering day nine Thursday. The court is set to resume at 9:30 a.m. WIS will add a live stream when it begins.

WIS’ Nick Neville has a recap of what happened on day eight.

Update from day 8 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial: two family friends testified with 100 percent certainty that Alex’s voice can be heard at the kennels minutes before killings in video taken by Paul.



Alex said he was never there. @wis10



MORE: https://t.co/pwZhtZLaFI pic.twitter.com/Aokih5Dmlw — Nick Neville (@NickNeville_) February 2, 2023

