Soda City Live: Members of U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band performs in Columbia 

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week, members of the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America’s Rock Band, Full Spectrum is performing in Columbia.

The band is kicking off their tour at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday.

Major Gregory Perry, the senior JROTC instructor at Spring Valley High invited the band to the school to give students a unique insight into the members of the United States Air Force.

“It’s not every day that you get to see professionals, I mean these are active duty airmen that are masters at what they do,” said Major Perry.

The band will perform at Richland Northeast High School on Thursday and Lower Richland High School on Friday.

