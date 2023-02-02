Soda City Live: Learn how to become a runner through the fellowship of Run for God

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How about becoming a runner? Or a fitness walker? And you don’t have to do it by yourself.

Riverland Hills, a church in Irmo, is offering a 12-week program that combines a weekly Bible study with group training sessions.

Jeanna Moffett is the Run for God leader at Riverland Hills. And Debbie Kennedy is a longtime participant.

The spring session program begins this Sunday, February 5, at 6 p.m. It will be held at Riverland Hills Baptist Church at 201 Lake Murray Boulevard in Irmo.

Registration is $50 for the 12-week session. That includes the Run for God shirt and the race entry fee.

The Run for God group meets Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays at 6 p.m.

Learn more at Run for God.

