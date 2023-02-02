SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Learn how to become a runner through the fellowship of Run for God

Soda City Live: Run for God Spring Session
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How about becoming a runner? Or a fitness walker? And you don’t have to do it by yourself.

Riverland Hills, a church in Irmo, is offering a 12-week program that combines a weekly Bible study with group training sessions.

Jeanna Moffett is the Run for God leader at Riverland Hills. And Debbie Kennedy is a longtime participant.

The spring session program begins this Sunday, February 5, at 6 p.m. It will be held at Riverland Hills Baptist Church at 201 Lake Murray Boulevard in Irmo.

Registration is $50 for the 12-week session. That includes the Run for God shirt and the race entry fee.

The Run for God group meets Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays at 6 p.m.

Learn more at Run for God.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic keyboard stock photo
RCSD: Spring Valley student arrested in school threats
Alex Murdaugh listens to his cousin John Bedingham, a gun builder and DNR agent, testify about...
Two Murdaugh family friends 100 percent certain that Alex’s voice can be heard at scene of murders
Students at a Richland One high school students became sick after eating edibles.
Multiple students from Richland One high school sick after eating edibles
Michael A. Provenzano (Left) and David D. Young (Right) are still outstanding with federal...
Atlanta FBI searching for two drug trafficking suspects with possible South Carolina ties
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to Britt Dove, SLED agent specialist in computer forensics,...
WATCH: Murdaugh trial enters day nine, defense examines cell phone data

Latest News

Jeanette Smith is with the Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia. And the group is holding a...
Soda City Live: A fashion show for the garden club
Soda City Live: Romeo & Juliet with S.C. Philharmonic
Soda City Live: Romeo & Juliet with S.C. Philharmonic
Soda City Live: Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia
Soda City Live: Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia
Soda City Live: All Black Scholarship Affair
Soda City Live: All Black Scholarship Affair