Soda City Live: A fashion show for the garden club

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Next week, you have the opportunity to enjoy a vintage fashion show, a silent auction, bake sale, a delicious lunch, and the fellowship of other women who love a good garden club. Jeanette Smith is with the Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia. And the group is holding a fundraising luncheon that includes getting to see several ladies (including me) in outfits from yesteryear.

The fundraising luncheon for the Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia is Thursday, February 9 at 11 a.m. The “Then and Now” event celebrates 80 years.

Meet at the Council’s headquarters at 1605 Park Circle in Columbia’s Maxcy Gregg Park. The cost is $18.

Send your check to: Garden Club Council // P. O. Box 50544 // Columbia, SC 29250 or you can pay at the door. But register first by calling 803-730-3855.

