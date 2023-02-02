Soda City Live: Columbia City Ballet Teams up with S.C. Philharmonic for Romeo and Juliet Ballet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia City Ballet will host two performances of Romeo and Juliet at the Koger Center of the Arts.

These performances will be accompanied by the South Carolina Philharmonic orchestra who will provide the musical scores for the tale of two star crossed lovers.

Shows will take place Saturday, February 4th at 3 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $35 to $60.

(See flyer for more)

