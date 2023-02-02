SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Capital City Ques Host All Black Scholarship Affair

The All-Black Scholarship Affair is a formal fundraising event that will take place on...
The All-Black Scholarship Affair is a formal fundraising event that will take place on Saturday, February 4th from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.(Designs by Ally | SODA CITY LIVE)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Chi Iota Chapter of the Capital City Ques are asking people to dress in all black to give back one of their scholarship initiatives.

The All-Black Scholarship Affair is a formal fundraising event that aims to raise money to help students pay for college.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 4th from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. and tickets are still available.

(See flyer for more)

For more information, click here.

https://capitalcityques.com/

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh listens to his cousin John Bedingham, a gun builder and DNR agent, testify about...
Two Murdaugh family friends 100 percent certain that Alex’s voice can be heard at scene of murders
Students at a Richland One high school students became sick after eating edibles.
Multiple students from Richland One high school sick after eating edibles
Michael A. Provenzano (Left) and David D. Young (Right) are still outstanding with federal...
Atlanta FBI searching for two drug trafficking suspects with possible South Carolina ties
Generic keyboard stock photo
VIDEO: Multiple Midlands schools on remote learning Thursday after online threat, district provides update
Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
BLOG: Day 8: State argues video places Alex Murdaugh at kennels

Latest News

These performances will be accompanied by the South Carolina Philharmonic orchestra Saturday,...
Soda City Live: Columbia City Ballet Teams up with S.C. Philharmonic for Romeo and Juliet Ballet
Soda City Live: Full Spectrum U.S. Air Force band performs hit two
Soda City Live: Full Spectrum U.S. Air Force band performs hit two
Soda City Live: Full Spectrum U.S. Air Force band performs hit one
Soda City Live: Full Spectrum U.S. Air Force band performs hit one
Soda City Live: Full Spectrum U.S. Air Force band performs
Soda City Live: Members of U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band performs in Columbia 