Soda City Live: Capital City Ques Host All Black Scholarship Affair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Chi Iota Chapter of the Capital City Ques are asking people to dress in all black to give back one of their scholarship initiatives.

The All-Black Scholarship Affair is a formal fundraising event that aims to raise money to help students pay for college.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 4th from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. and tickets are still available.

