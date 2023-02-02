Pedestrian killed in deadly collision with train

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department says a man was killed overnight while walking on train tracks.

CPD’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating an incident that happened near Erie St. and I-126. A 64-year-old man was reportedly seen walking on the tracks with his back to the train while carrying a bicycle.

Investigators said the train conductor reported sounding an alarm and activating the brakes before impact.

CPD is advising the public to follow railroad safety tips. These include:

Do not try and outrun an approaching train

Do not drive or walk around lowered crossing gates

Do not jump on a stepped train to reach the other side

Only cross tracks at designated public areas

Pay attention to flashing lights or other notifications for an approaching train

