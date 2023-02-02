One person dead, one injured after fatal collision on Big Buck Boulevard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is deceased after a collision on Big Buck Boulevard near one Oak Lane.

South Carolina Highway Lane Corporal Tyler Tidwell said the collision occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Lance Corporal Tidwell said the driver of the 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Big Buck Boulevard when it ran off to the left, corrected, then ran off the road to the right and stuck a tree.

There were two occupants in the vehicle, according to Tidwell.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene and the passenger was taken to the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg.

