Multiple Midlands schools on remote learning Thursday

Multiple Midlands schools are on remote learning Thursday.
Multiple Midlands schools are on remote learning Thursday.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple schools in Midlands are on remote learning Thursday. A representative for Lexington One said Riverbluff, Lexington High School, and the Lexington Tech Center are on e-learning for Thursday.

Richland School District Two said Spring Valley High School is on a delayed start Thursday and will transition to asynchronous learning. It is advising parents to begin picking up their children if they are already at school.

The moves come after bomb threats were reported earlier in the week. WIS will update this story as we learn more.

