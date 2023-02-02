SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Garners Ferry Road walkers voice safety concerns following hit-and-run death of 70-year-old man

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Ashley Jones
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that killed a 70-year-old man.

It happened on Tuesday night around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Garners Ferry Road at Atlas Road. That’s near the Walmart and Lowe’s. Details of the crash are still being investigated, but CPD tells us this is the second pedestrian death along that road just this year. WIS’ Ashley Jones has the latest in this investigation.

The Columbia Police Department traffic unit is reviewing traffic cameras to identify the vehicle. No suspects have been named as of yet, but we do know the 70-year-old man was following traffic signals while using the crosswalk when he was hit.

Tuesday night’s deadly hit and run marked the sixth pedestrian death on Garner’s Ferry Road and the second just this year.

“It’s just a lot of traffic. Pretty much all day,” said Frankie Corchado who walks in the same area.

Those deaths were reported along Garner’s Ferry road – each at the intersections of Patterson, Colonial, Greenlawn, and East Exchange. Columbia Police Department’s Traffic Unit reports these pedestrians were not following signals when crossing.

“I’ve seen people do that in the past. The biggest thing is when you’re walking obey the signs,” said John Riverbark who walks and drives in the area.

Most walkers in the area today say drivers could be more careful.

Corchado says, “Sometimes the driver is not. They are doing whatever but if we don’t look both ways twice and then move, then we might be in danger. So, you know you have to be careful every day.”

More than 80 million dollars has been budgeted for pedestrian road improvements. That’s thanks to Richland County Penny Sales Tax. A spokesperson with the county says so far, they’ve added signals and crosswalks along Garner’s Ferry road and have plans to add those traffic improvements to Garners Ferry and Atlas, but walkers say it still comes down to one thing.

“People just gotta pay attention. Just pay attention. They don’t pay attention enough,” said Marcus Smith, a walker.

Traffic unit investigators are urging anyone with information on this deadly hit and run to call crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSD investigating Spring Valley High School threat
RCSD investigating Spring Valley High School threat
Michael A. Provenzano (Left) and David D. Young (Right) are still outstanding with federal...
Atlanta FBI searching for two drug trafficking suspects with possible South Carolina ties
Melinda Worley, SLED foot and tire tread expert, points to section of a crime scene diagram to...
Testimony from phone data expert is crucial to state’s case against Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh listens to his cousin John Bedingham, a gun builder and DNR agent, testify about...
WATCH: Murdaugh trial day 8, prosecutors focus on family cell phone call log
Student charged with bringing gun onto school property
Teen charged with bringing gun to Blythewood High School

Latest News

70-year-old pedestrian dies after crash
70-year-old pedestrian dies after crash
House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, left, and Rep. Jeff Johnson, right, talk during a debate...
SC House passes bill to criminalize fentanyl trafficking
Columbia leaders were face to face with representatives from the highly- scrutinized Monroe...
Columbia leaders hold closed-door meeting with representatives from Colony Apartments’ ownership
Part Two: Alex Murdaugh trial day 8 analysis with attorney Carl B. Grant
Part Two: Alex Murdaugh trial day 8 analysis with attorney Carl B. Grant