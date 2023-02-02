Former Richland Co. deputy terminated, arrested in connection with grand larceny in Fairfield Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports a former deputy was terminated and arrested.

Sheriff Leon Lott said former deputy Jason N. Edwards, 35, was terminated on Feb. 2, from his position as master deputy in Region 2, the Dentsville area of Richland County.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department said Edwards was arrested alongside Terry James Huling in connection with an extensive investigation into several cases of Grand Larceny that have happened over the past several months.

Fairfield investigators determined Edwards and Huling were suspects in the incidents that happened near U.S. Highway 321, the north White Oak area.

Edwards was arrested in connection with Fairfield County warrants according to Sheriff Lott. He was turned over to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department where he will be charged said deputies.

“His actions are inexcusable, and I will not tolerate any criminal activity from any of my deputies,” Sheriff Lott said. “It makes me angry to see someone who was entrusted with upholding the law-breaking it.”

In January 2023, Richland County was alerted by Fairfield County investigators looking into an incident in which Edwards may have been involved.

“This investigation is still in its early stages and we are limited on what information that we can provide at this time. I want to thank the victims in this investigation for their patience and cooperation. I also want to thank the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in this investigation. We value the partnership that we have with them.” said Sheriff Montgomery.

Edwards was hired by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in May 2019.

Edwards and Huling are being charged with four counts of Grand Larceny over $10,000 each and 1 count of Conspiracy each. They are both being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center awaiting bond.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.