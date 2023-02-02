FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain tonight then much colder this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Steady showers turn to rain tonight and start to wrap by Friday morning, then cold air moves in for Friday night.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Steady rain tonight, around 1″ possible (100%).

70% chance of showers early Friday morning, then clearing by the afternoon hours.

Lows tumble down to 26 Saturday morning with mid to upper 40s by the afternoon.

We see a few clouds Sunday with a 20% chance of showers, highs are in the upper 50s.

We warm back up to the mid to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Shower chances will round out the end of next week.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Rain and showers continue and become more steady overnight tonight. Chance of rain is 100% as a low to our south moves east. Around 1″ of rain is possible with lows temps dipping down to 43.

We have a 70% chance of rain showers for the early morning hours Friday. It looks like we are dry after 10am. We even see some sunshine return for the afternoon hours with highs in the low 50s.

Saturday morning we get down to the mid 20s as high pressure builds over the region calming down our winds and allowing for the cold dense air to sink to the lower levels of the atmosphere. High temps reach the mid to upper 40s with mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

A small shortwave trough moves over the area Sunday. It’s allows for uplift in the upper levels of the atmosphere which brings clouds and a the low chance of rain. Temps are a little warmer with lows near 32 Sunday morning, by the afternoon temps top off in the upper 50s.

We have upper 30s Monday morning with highs reaching the mid 60s for the afternoon. Skies are mostly sunny, so we are kicking off the week with some great weather.

Tuesday is a bit warmer with high temps reaching the upper 60s. Skies are partly cloudy, our next chance of rain moves in Wednesday with a 20% shot.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Areas of rain with lows in the 40s. Rain will be heavy at times (100%).

Friday: Morning showers (70%). Skies clear later into the afternoon with some windy breezes up to 15 to 20mph. Highs in the lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny but cold and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s but dress for the 30s. Morning lows in the mid 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers (20%). Highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Sunny skies with mid 60s for the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs are in the low 70s.

