Beloved Children of the Holocaust shows the lives children lived before their deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week, a fine art collection of very powerful pictures will be sent to Washington DC for an upcoming display. They will be shown at the Library of Congress. Then later this summer these drawings will be on display in a public exhibit at the Upstate History Museum in Greenville for several months.

Right now, you can see each of the pieces in a documentary that is available online - telling the story of how each child killed in the holocaust has been miraculously brought to life.

Mary Burkett of West Columbia created the fine art collection of 27 portraits. Cliff Springs is the president and CEO of Genesis Studios. He created an impressive documentary of Mary’s work. Her collection and the documentary are called Beloved Children of the Holocaust.

You can rent or purchase the documentary at https://www.belovedchildrenoftheholocaust.com/.

