SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Attorney General Alan Wilson joins letter against the distribution of abortion pills in the mail

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a cohort of other attorney generals...
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a cohort of other attorney generals addressing CVS and Walgreens, informing them that they are against the distribution of abortion pills.(WITN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a cohort of other attorney generals addressing CVS and Walgreens, informing them that they are against the distribution of abortion pills.

In a press release, Wilson, alongside a coalition of 20 other state attorney generals stating a letter that they are in an effort to defend the welfare of women and unborn children and uphold the laws as written.

“The Supreme Court made it clear it’s up to the states to decide how best to protect unborn children and women, but the Biden administration is again ignoring the law and overstepping its authority,” Attorney General Wilson said. “That’s why I’m letting these companies know that we will do everything we can to uphold the law if it’s broken. Use of the mail to take human life is reprehensible.”

The letter informed both companies their plan is unsafe and illegal, the press release stated.

The letter stated “Federal law expressly prohibits using the mail to send or receive any drug that will ‘be used or applied for producing abortion’… the text could not be clearer: ‘every article or thing designed, adapted, or intended for producing abortion … shall not be conveyed in the mails.’ And anyone who ‘knowingly takes any such thing from the mails for the purpose of circulating’ is guilty of a federal crime.”

“We emphasize that it is our responsibility as State Attorneys General to uphold the law and protect the health, safety, and well-being of women and unborn children in our states,” the attorneys general conclude in the letter, “Part of that responsibility includes ensuring that companies like yours are fully informed of the law so that harm does not come to our citizens.”

This is based on a recent announcement made by CVS and Walgreens saying they are seeking for the Food and Drug Administration’s certification to sell abortion pills using the mail, according to a press release.

The letter was authorized by Missouri and joined by the attorney generals of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

The letters can be viewed at https://www.scag.gov/media/yb0lhjm1/2023-02-01-fda-rule-cvs-letter-tom-moriarty.pdf and https://www.scag.gov/media/qocnoffk/2023-02-01-fda-rule-walgreens-letter-danielle-gray.pdf

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic keyboard stock photo
RCSD: Spring Valley student arrested in school threats
Alex Murdaugh listens to his cousin John Bedingham, a gun builder and DNR agent, testify about...
Two Murdaugh family friends 100 percent certain that Alex’s voice can be heard at scene of murders
Students at a Richland One high school students became sick after eating edibles.
Multiple students from Richland One high school sick after eating edibles
Michael A. Provenzano (Left) and David D. Young (Right) are still outstanding with federal...
Atlanta FBI searching for two drug trafficking suspects with possible South Carolina ties
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to Britt Dove, SLED agent specialist in computer forensics,...
WATCH: Murdaugh trial enters day nine, defense examines cell phone data

Latest News

Bill that could restart lethal injections in SC advances to Senate floor
Almost 26 lost hours: Kershaw Co. school busing routinely cost some special ed students
Day 9 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Day 9 analysis of the Alex Murduagh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant
Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
BLOG: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present