WATCH: Murdaugh trial enters day 8

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Alex Murdaugh murder trial is entering its eighth day Wednesday. Testimony is anticipated to focus on a cell phone video recorder by Murdaugh’s son Paul. The court is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m.

Murdaugh is accused of the June 7, 2021 murders of his wife Maggie, and son Paul. Prosecutors had previously mentioned a video recording made by Paul approximately four minutes before he stopped using the device. The timeframe puts it near the time when he and his mother were shot.

Investigators said Alex Murdaugh can allegedly be heard on the recording.

