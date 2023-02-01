SkyView
Suspects in Sumter County arrested and charged with robbery

Travis Pollock, 31 (Right) and Andrew Thomas Scurry, 41 (Left) were arrested and charged with...
Travis Pollock, 31 (Right) and Andrew Thomas Scurry, 41 (Left) were arrested and charged with robbery, carjacking and pointing and presenting a firearm.(CLEAR)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two suspects are being charged in connection with multiple robberies in Sumter County.

The Sumter Sheriff’s office reports 31-year-old Travis Pollock and 41-year-old Andrew Thomas Scurry are accused of stealing a pressure washer, customized bicycle, truck, and cash.

Authorities said on Sunday, Jan. 29, at Browning Ridge Drive, Pollock allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint while, Scurry stole a pressure washer, customized bicycle, and cash.

Both suspects threatened to kill the victim if he contacted law enforcement, according to detectives.

The following day, near Nazarene Church Road and Winston Road, two individuals came to the aid of Scurry and Pollock after their truck got stuck in the mud.

After the individuals freed Scurry and Pollock’s truck, Scurry got into the driver’s seat of the individual’s truck, pointing a handgun at the female passenger said investigators.

Pollock sped away in the truck the victim had pulled from the mud after Scurry ordered her to get out.

Scurry then ordered the female victim to get out of the moving vehicle before Pollock sped away in the truck the victim had pulled from the mud.

Both Polluck and Scurry were arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and charged with robbery, carjacking, and pointing and presenting a firearm.

The two are being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center without bond.

