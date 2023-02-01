SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Columbia High School’s Alumni Group Hosting “Coming Home” Celebration

Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live logo
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A newly formed Alumni Association for Columbia High School is hoping to round up former students for a coming home celebration.

The event is not only for former students but former staff as well.

The reunion will take place on Friday, February 3rd from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Coach Boby R. Young Gymnasium on the school’s campus.

That address is 1701 Westchester Dr.

For more information, click here.

https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=mc2OcflqA0eiK-33pL7Y3RrSj2qsnl9HpPrvaZmiwQ5UMFJIQ1hXMFNHUjJYTVVCNkFaSjdIUjNNNi4u

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSD investigating Spring Valley High School threat
RCSD investigating Spring Valley High School threat
Melinda Worley, SLED foot and tire tread expert, points to section of a crime scene diagram to...
Testimony from phone data expert is crucial to state’s case against Alex Murdaugh
Michael A. Provenzano (Left) and David D. Young (Right) are still outstanding with federal...
Atlanta FBI searching for two drug trafficking suspects with possible South Carolina ties
Alex Murdaugh listens as the lead investigator in the murder case took the stand Monday morning.
BLOG: Day 7: Investigator doubles down on Murdaugh statement, phone records build timeline
Student charged with bringing gun onto school property
Teen charged with bringing gun to Blythewood High School

Latest News

Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live: Wild Wednesdays with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
Soda City Live: Orangeburg County Open Enrollment for Education Advancement Programs
Soda City Live: Orangeburg County Open Enrollment for Education Advancement Programs
Soda City Live: Serve and Connect Partnering with State Law Enforcement to Give Back
Soda City Live: Serve and Connect Partnering with State Law Enforcement to Give Back
Soda City Live: Phat Tuesday Mardi Gras Event at the Big Tent
Soda City Live: Phat Tuesday Mardi Gras Event at the Big Tent