Soda City Live: Columbia High School’s Alumni Group Hosting “Coming Home” Celebration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A newly formed Alumni Association for Columbia High School is hoping to round up former students for a coming home celebration.

The event is not only for former students but former staff as well.

The reunion will take place on Friday, February 3rd from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Coach Boby R. Young Gymnasium on the school’s campus.

That address is 1701 Westchester Dr.

https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=mc2OcflqA0eiK-33pL7Y3RrSj2qsnl9HpPrvaZmiwQ5UMFJIQ1hXMFNHUjJYTVVCNkFaSjdIUjNNNi4u

