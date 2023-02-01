SkyView
Soda City Live: Columbia High School’s Alumni Group Hosting “coming Home” Celebration

Soda City Live: Columbia High School "Coming Home" reunion
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- A newly formed Alumni Association for Columbia High School is hoping to round up former students for a coming home celebration.

The event is not only for former students but former staff as well.

The reunion will take place on Friday, February 3rd from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Coach Boby R. Young Gymnasium on the school’s campus.

That address is 1701 Westchester Dr.

For more information, click here.

