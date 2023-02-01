Richland County’s Seed Sanctuary Program opens second location

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (RSWCD) program is re-launching with a second permanent location due to a grant from Dominion Energy Environmental Education and Stewardship.

According to a press release the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District program provides free vegetable, herb and wildflowers seeds to County residents.

The new Seed Sanctuary will open on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the hallway outside of the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District office at the Richland County Administration Building, at 2020 Hampton Street, Room 3063A.

The Seed Sanctuary will be accessible during business hours.

“The goals of RSWCD’s Seed Sanctuary are to promote food security and pollinator conservation through home gardening,” said Diana Llaca-Curiel, RSWCD community outreach intern. “It’s a great program for both beginners and experienced home gardeners. I’m excited for our community to have easier and more consistent access to our seeds.”

Despite this new location, Richland County residents can still get seeds at the program’s original permanent location, the Richland Library Eastover, at 608 Main Street.

The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District program promotes the use and care of natural resources for long-term sustainability.

