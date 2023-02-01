Multiple students from Richland One high school sick after eating edibles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple C.A. Johnson High School students became sick after eating gummies on Wednesday.

A spokesperson with the Richland School District One released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Eight C.A. Johnson High School students became sick at school today (February 1, 2023) after ingesting edibles/gummies. Two students were transported to the hospital by EMS. Six students were assessed then released to go home with their parents. The incident is being investigated by school administrators and the Columbia Police Department.”

WIS News 10 will update the story as we learn more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.