SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Multiple students from Richland One high school sick after eating edibles

Students at a Richland One high school students became sick after eating edibles.
Students at a Richland One high school students became sick after eating edibles.(WIS)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple C.A. Johnson High School students became sick after eating gummies on Wednesday.

A spokesperson with the Richland School District One released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Eight C.A. Johnson High School students became sick at school today (February 1, 2023) after ingesting edibles/gummies. Two students were transported to the hospital by EMS. Six students were assessed then released to go home with their parents. The incident is being investigated by school administrators and the Columbia Police Department.”

WIS News 10 will update the story as we learn more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSD investigating Spring Valley High School threat
RCSD investigating Spring Valley High School threat
Melinda Worley, SLED foot and tire tread expert, points to section of a crime scene diagram to...
Testimony from phone data expert is crucial to state’s case against Alex Murdaugh
Michael A. Provenzano (Left) and David D. Young (Right) are still outstanding with federal...
Atlanta FBI searching for two drug trafficking suspects with possible South Carolina ties
Alex Murdaugh listens as the lead investigator in the murder case took the stand Monday morning.
BLOG: Day 7: Investigator doubles down on Murdaugh statement, phone records build timeline
Student charged with bringing gun onto school property
Teen charged with bringing gun to Blythewood High School

Latest News

Paul Murdaugh's snapchat video
A body found in the woods was ruled a suicide by deputies.
Deputies: Body found in woods with gunshot wound ruled a suicide
Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
LIVE: Day 8: Murdaugh trial testimony focusing on family cellphone data
WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER MID DAY 02/01/2023
WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER MID DAY 02/01/2023