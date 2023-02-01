SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man, 36, charged in attacks on LA-area drivers’ vehicles

The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to...
The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 36-year-old man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attacking motorists’ vehicles with a pipe this month on a Los Angeles area freeway, prosecutors said.

Nathaniel Walter Radimak was arrested Sunday in connection with assaults he is accused of committing on Jan. 11 while driving a Tesla Model X on State Route 2, the California Highway Patrol said.

Radimak is charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors including assault and vandalism, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe. (KCAL, KCBS, DRONEZONE_LA, CNN)

He pleaded not guilty and was ordered back to court Feb. 14 for a preliminary hearing, the statement said.

The highway patrol said the assaults were recorded on a dashcam video, which showed that the Tesla did not have a rear license plate.

Other drivers came forward with accounts of attacks after video of the attacks was disseminated.

It was not immediately known whether Radimak has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSD investigating Spring Valley High School threat
RCSD investigating Spring Valley High School threat
Lexington County Deputies investigating an incident after husband shot wife and step-daughter.
Lexington County man kills wife and step-daughter in murder-suicide, officials say
Prosecutor Creighton Waters, left, speaks with defense attorney Dick Harpootlian before witness...
“I” or “They:” Murdaugh interview with law enforcement enters the spotlight
Antonius Randolph, 29, was found dead at Alvin S Glenn Detention Center on Friday, Jan. 27.
RCSD incident report describes inmate death as a murder, but details are slim
Melinda Worley, SLED foot and tire tread expert, points to section of a crime scene diagram to...
VIDEO: Day 7 of Murdaugh murder trial comes to an end

Latest News

A Denver family says they lost everything when the moving truck they packed was stolen.
Family loses ‘everything’ when thieves steal packed U-Haul truck
Isaac Oliver Elmore Jr. has been arrested, authorities said.
Murder suspect arrested in Colorado nearly 1 year after deadly shooting in Texas
A multi-vehicle pileup in Texas shut down an interstate during a winter storm.
Flights canceled, at least 2 dead as ice storm freezes US
A multi-vehicle pileup in Texas shut down an interstate during a winter storm.
Multi-vehicle crash reported in Texas during ice storm
Emperor Tamarin monkey
A real zoodunit: Monkeys found but mystery deepens in Dallas