Harbor commits to Gamecocks on National Signing Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nyckoles Harbor became a Gamecock Wednesday. UofSC greeted Harbor during National Signing Day.

Harbor comes to the team from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C. Before signing with the Gamecocks he was speculated to potentially join Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, or Alabama.

Harbor is a five-star recruit and highly ranked on 247Sports.com

Our family just got bigger 🤙 pic.twitter.com/qtyYLoJxjq — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) February 1, 2023

