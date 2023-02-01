SkyView
Harbor commits to Gamecocks on National Signing Day

By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nyckoles Harbor became a Gamecock Wednesday. UofSC greeted Harbor during National Signing Day.

Harbor comes to the team from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C. Before signing with the Gamecocks he was speculated to potentially join Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, or Alabama.

Harbor is a five-star recruit and highly ranked on 247Sports.com

