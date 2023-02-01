SkyView
Gamecocks fall to Mississippi State, 66-51

The Gamecocks played against Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C.(AP) - Shakeel Moore scored a career-high 22 points, Tolu Smith had 15 points and eight rebounds and Mississippi State beat South Carolina 66-51 on Tuesday night for its second SEC victory of the season.

Mississippi State (14-8, 2-7), which was coming off an 81-74 victory over No. 11 TCU behind Smith’s career-high 27 points and 13 rebounds, posted back-to-back victories for the first time since opening the season 11-0.

Mississippi State closed the first half on an 11-4 run and opened the second by scoring six straight points for a 38-26 lead. The Bulldogs extended it to 66-46 after making seven straight shots and holding South Carolina without a field goal for four-plus minutes.

Tyler Stevenson added 12 points off the bench for Mississippi State (14-8, 2-7). Moore had three of Mississippi State’s 11 steals, leading to a 19-2 edge in fast-break points.

Freshman Gregory Jackson II scored 15 points on 4-of-14 shooting and Meechie Johnson added 13 for South Carolina (8-14, 1-8). Josh Gray grabbed 14 rebounds. The Gamecocks were held to 34% shooting and turned it over 18 times.

UP NEXT:

South Carolina takes on Arkansas at home in hopes of snapping a six-game losing streak.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

