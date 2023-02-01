SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain moves in Thursday with colder temps

By Adam Clark
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are dropping tonight into the 40s once again, then on and off showers for Thursday with heavier rain overnight.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

  • Few showers tonight (30%) with lows dipping into the upper 40s.
  • Good chance of rain Thursday, starting with showers then steadier rain later in the day, chance is around 80%.
  • Around 1″ is possible Thursday/Friday.
  • Clouds move out by Friday afternoon and highs are in the low 50s.
  • Temps DROP for Saturday morning, down to the 20s with highs in the mid 40s by the afternoon.
  • Cloudy conditions Sunday with a 20% chance of an isolated shower.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Skies are cloudy tonight with low temperatures into the upper 40s. Expect a 30% chance of a few showers as a cold front pushes through the region this evening.

A low pressure system moves in from the southwest Thursday. This gives us some on and off showers throughout the day. Then the more steady rain moves in by the late afternoon and evening. Highs are near 50, so it’s a cold dreary rain throughout the day. Around 1-1.5″ of rain is possible with this system as it lasts throughout the overnight period into the early morning hours Friday.

Expect an 80% chance of rain before 10am Friday then clouds starting to clear out by the afternoon. Morning lows are in the low 40s and highs reach the low 50s.

Cold air rushes in behind this system as high pressure builds over the mid Atlantic. Expect low temps to dip down to 26 Saturday morning then mid 40s by the afternoon. Skies are mostly sunny Saturday as the high pushes over the region.

In the upper levels of the atmosphere we have a shortwave that moves over the area Sunday. It brings clouds to the region and a 20% chance of showers. Lows are down to 31 and highs reach the mid 40s.

High pressure builds Monday bringing sunny skies with lows in the upper 30s and highs reaching the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: A few showers overnight (30%) with 40s and mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday: Cloudier with rain likely in the afternoon & evening (80%). Temperatures around 50.

Friday: Morning showers (80%). Skies clear later into the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny but cold and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s, with morning lows in the upper 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers (20%). Highs in the mid 50.

Monday: Sunny skies with low 60s.

