Disability Advocacy Day at South Carolina State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Partnership of Disability Organizations will be celebrating its 34th Annual Disability Advocacy Day, where they will celebrate the contributions made by people of all abilities.

According to event organizers, the event’s theme will be “Unite to Impact Change” and will happen at 9 a.m., on Wednesday, March 1 at the South Carolina State House.

Join The South Carolina Partnership of Disability Organization in their 33rd annual Disability Advocacy Day! Participate in a march around state grounds, then listen to caregiver and advocate presentations and much more! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0Qag9w2i60 — About Play (@aboutplaysc) February 24, 2022

Activities include a walk, rally and speeches by South Carolina Senator Katrina Shealy, community partners, self-advocates and others.

Event organizers will gather at the steps on the North grounds of the South Carolina State House.

The South Carolina Partnership of Disability Organizations represents more than 500,000 people with lifelong disabilities and their families in South Carolina and Disability Advocacy Day is an opportunity for these individuals and their supporters to come together to address legislators making budget decisions that directly affect their lives.

Those interested in attending may register at https://bit.ly/3HKOy7B

