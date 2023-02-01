SkyView
Deputies: Man arrested after high speed chase in stolen vehicle

Man arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase.
Man arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase.(Pexels)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 59-year-old man is facing charges after he led deputies on a high-speed chase through Richland Co. Tuesday night.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports Richard Belin was arrested after leading deputies on a brief pursuit.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 31, deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle Belin was driving. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Richland County said, investigators.

Belin then led deputies on a short high-speed chase, ending with Belin wrecking the vehicle at Washington Road and Ivy Road on Fort Jackson, according to detectives. Belin was taken to a hospital for treatment after wrecking the vehicle then he was taken into custody.

Belin is being charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving, and driving under suspension 1st. He is wanted out of Berkley County and Florence County. He is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for booking.

