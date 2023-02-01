SkyView
Deputies: Body found in woods with gunshot wound ruled a suicide

A body found in the woods was ruled a suicide by deputies.
A body found in the woods was ruled a suicide by deputies.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Following an autopsy, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports the suspicious death of a 26-year-old male has been ruled a suicide.

Deputies saw the body on Jan. 29, in the woods near an abandoned building at the 1000 block of Bush River Road.

Investigators further discovered a single gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene according to detectives.

Deputies reviewed the evidence at the scene, determining the injury was self-inflicted.

If you know someone struggling with suicidal thoughts, authorities ask that they please reach out for help. The “988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline” is available 24 hours.

