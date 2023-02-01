SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Dash Cam footage shows moments leading up to deadly crash in Kershaw County

By Ashley Jones
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - New details emerging in the investigation of a high-speed chase in Kershaw County that ended in the death of a 17-year-old girl.

Investigators say Laila Houser led deputies on a high-speed chase on Richardson Blvd in Lugoff Sunday night.

According to an incident report, deputies attempted to pull over Houser after seeing her car parked at the dollar general, the store has been a target for recent break ins. Ashley Jones spoke with the Sheriff about the moments leading up to her death.

This dash cam footage from the Kershaw County Sheriff’s department shows the moments deputies initiated a high-speed chase behind 17-year-old Laila Houser after deputies saw a Toyota Camry parked at the dollar general at 1 in the morning.

The camera captured Houser backing her white Toyota Camry into a curb before pulling out the Dollar General parking lot. A deputy then turns around and the chase begins.

“Had she pulled over where she left the road at. We would not have even charged her for failure to stop for blue lights,” said Sheriff Lee Boan with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff says the chase went on for a little over a mile before Houser lost control while making a left turn onto Richardson Blvd. Her car went airborne before crashing into a tree.

Sheriff Boan says the department is still investigating why Laila was parked at the store.

Investigators have canceled out drug use and are looking into the possibility that the teen was just hanging out.

Sheriff Boan says, “I’ve seen some comments about parenting, and this is not the case. This is a case of mom and dad are divorce. Dad thought she was with mom. Mom thought she was with dad. Neither one of them thought she was out on the road that night. Kids are kids. We’ve all been 17 once. We’ve all done the same stuff we would sneak out of the house...This is not a parenting issue.”

As far as protocols sheriff Boan says the deputy was within his rights to pursue chase

He said, " Now if this exact same situation took place let’s say 3 o clock in the afternoon and the school was getting out on highway 1 the chase would’ve been called off but because it’s 1 o clock in the morning nobody is on the road. The road’s dry, it’s in good condition. You’re not endangering anybody by chasing. You may chase a bit longer before you make the decision if you want to continue driving or not.”

The deputy involved in the chase is not on leave and is receiving counseling. Funeral arrangements have been made. A celebration of life is scheduled for Thursday at 3 P. M. at Antioch Baptist Church.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSD investigating Spring Valley High School threat
RCSD investigating Spring Valley High School threat
Melinda Worley, SLED foot and tire tread expert, points to section of a crime scene diagram to...
Testimony from phone data expert is crucial to state’s case against Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh listens as the lead investigator in the murder case took the stand Monday morning.
BLOG: Day 7: Investigator doubles down on Murdaugh statement, phone records build timeline
Michael A. Provenzano (Left) and David D. Young (Right) are still outstanding with federal...
Atlanta FBI searching for two drug trafficking suspects with possible South Carolina ties
Student charged with bringing gun onto school property
Teen charged with bringing gun to Blythewood High School

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
LIVE: Day 8: Court convenes Wednesday for 4th day of testimony
Carl B. Grant breaks down day 7 of the Alex murder trial.
Legal Analyst Carl B. Grant breaks down day 7 of Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Murdaugh trial Day 8
Alex Murdaugh listens to his cousin John Bedingham, a gun builder and DNR agent, testify about...
WATCH: Murdaugh trial enters day 8