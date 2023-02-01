Columbia pedestrian killed in deadly hit and run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a deadly hit-and-run collision.

CPD said its Traffic Safety unit is investigating an incident in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Rd.

Unfortunately sad news to pass along. #ColumbiaPDSC Traffic Safety Unit is investigating a fatal hit & run collision involving a male pedestrian at the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Road. Updates will be posted here as info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/UJs1A3ZrjY — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 1, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.