SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Civil Rights Era photographer to speak at annual Orangeburg Massacre Commemoration

Cecil Williams will be the keynote speaker at the annual Orangeburg Massacre Commemoration
Cecil Williams will be the keynote speaker at the annual Orangeburg Massacre Commemoration(AWARENESS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Civil Rights Era photographer, Cecil Williams, will be the keynote speaker for the commemoration of the 55th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre.

According to a press release, the commemoration will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Martin Luther King Auditorium of South Carolina State University.

The annual commemoration honors the memory of South Carolina State students, Henry Smith and Samuel Hammond and Orangeburg High School student Delano Middleton.

All three men died the night of Feb. 8, 1968, when police opened fire on some 200 other Black students who were demonstrating in the name of integrating a local bowling alley.

In 1968, Williams documented the series of events, known today as the Orangeburg Massacre.

Aside from William’s speech, the commemoration will include the presentation of South Carolina State’s 2023 Social Justice Awards.

Organizers say video of the event will be available on the university’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SCState1896/ .

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSD investigating Spring Valley High School threat
RCSD investigating Spring Valley High School threat
Melinda Worley, SLED foot and tire tread expert, points to section of a crime scene diagram to...
Testimony from phone data expert is crucial to state’s case against Alex Murdaugh
Michael A. Provenzano (Left) and David D. Young (Right) are still outstanding with federal...
Atlanta FBI searching for two drug trafficking suspects with possible South Carolina ties
Alex Murdaugh listens as the lead investigator in the murder case took the stand Monday morning.
BLOG: Day 7: Investigator doubles down on Murdaugh statement, phone records build timeline
Student charged with bringing gun onto school property
Teen charged with bringing gun to Blythewood High School

Latest News

South Carolina State House
Disability Advocacy Day at South Carolina State House
The city of Columbia will host a Go Red for Women community photo op to help support women...
City to hold Go Red Columbia community photo op
Lexington-Richland School District Five will begin registration for its tuition-based...
LR5 to begin registration for pre-k tuition-based program
River Springs Elementary celebrates 25 years
River Springs Elementary celebrates 25 years