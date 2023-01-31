WATCH: Murdaugh trial enters day seven

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Alex Murdaugh murder trial entered day seven Tuesday morning. It comes a day after testimony Monday brought to light new details about weapons found on the property.

Monday also included an audio recording of a SLED interrogation of Murdaugh, “It was just so bad. I did him so bad.” Law enforcement testified to verify that is what he said on the tape, it is contested if Murdaugh said ‘they’ on the tape.

In stunning audio just played for the jury, Alex #Murdaugh is heard in an interrogation w SLED, referencing the shooting of Paul Murdaugh saying- “It was just so bad, I did him so bad.” Prosecutor stopped the tape & had investigator Jeff Croft confirm that’s what he said. @wis10 — Greg Adaline (@GregWISTV) January 30, 2023

