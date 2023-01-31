SkyView
WATCH: Murdaugh trial enters day seven

Melinda Worley, SLED foot and tire tread expert, points to section of a crime scene diagram to...
Melinda Worley, SLED foot and tire tread expert, points to section of a crime scene diagram to defense attorney Dick Harpootlian during Alex Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)(Joshua Boucher | AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Alex Murdaugh murder trial entered day seven Tuesday morning. It comes a day after testimony Monday brought to light new details about weapons found on the property.

WANT TO CATCH UP ON THE TRIAL? CLICK THE LINK HERE.

Monday also included an audio recording of a SLED interrogation of Murdaugh, “It was just so bad. I did him so bad.” Law enforcement testified to verify that is what he said on the tape, it is contested if Murdaugh said ‘they’ on the tape.

