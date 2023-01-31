SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

USC men’s basketball takes on Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Gamecocks are taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
The Gamecocks are taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.(Gamecocks men's basketball twitter)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs tonight, Jan.31, at home in Columbia. The match will be played at Colonial Life Arena at 6:30 p.m.

So far the Gamecocks are on a five-game losing streak and only won

USC is coming off a loss to Georgia on Saturday, Jan. 28.

During the match, the Gamecocks hit 37 points in the first half, 36 in the second, and got outscored 8-5 in overtime for an 81-78 defeat. Player Hayden Brown managed a double-double and had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Tonight the team must slow down 5th-year center Tolu Smith, who is averaging 14.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season for Mississippi State.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS is the Midlands #1 source for breaking news.
Threat at Spring Valley High School, RCSD investigating
Lexington County Deputies investigating an incident after husband shot wife and step-daughter.
Lexington County man kills wife and step-daughter in murder-suicide, officials say
Prosecutor Creighton Waters, left, speaks with defense attorney Dick Harpootlian before witness...
“I” or “They:” Murdaugh interview with law enforcement enters the spotlight
Antonius Randolph, 29, was found dead at Alvin S Glenn Detention Center on Friday, Jan. 27.
RCSD incident report describes inmate death as a murder, but details are slim
Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
BLOG: Day 6: Murdaugh defense poses new theory, state shows new interview

Latest News

South Carolina forward Sania Feagin (20) passes out of a double team of Alabama center Jada...
Boston, Hall lead No. 1 Gamecocks past Alabama 65-52
USC men's basketball team practicing before a game against GA bulldogs on Saturday, Jan. 28,...
Oquendo leads Georgia over South Carolina in overtime 81-78
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots a 3-pointer against Auburn during the first half of...
USC women’s basketball takes on Alabama in Tuscaloosa
USC men's basketball team practicing before a game against GA bulldogs on Saturday, Jan.28, 2023.
Gamecocks head to Athens to take on Georgia