USC men’s basketball takes on Mississippi State Bulldogs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs tonight, Jan.31, at home in Columbia. The match will be played at Colonial Life Arena at 6:30 p.m.

So far the Gamecocks are on a five-game losing streak and only won

USC is coming off a loss to Georgia on Saturday, Jan. 28.

During the match, the Gamecocks hit 37 points in the first half, 36 in the second, and got outscored 8-5 in overtime for an 81-78 defeat. Player Hayden Brown managed a double-double and had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Tonight the team must slow down 5th-year center Tolu Smith, who is averaging 14.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season for Mississippi State.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

