Threat at Spring Valley High School, RCSD investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A threat at Spring Valley High School is under investigation Tuesday morning. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it is responding to reports of a threat at the school. The school said it is under evacuation.

The district said the threat is not believed to be credible.

Spring Valley High school is currently being evacuated due to a threat. Law enforcement & District security do not believe the threat is credible.

Details to come. — Richland School District Two (@RichlandTwo) January 31, 2023

