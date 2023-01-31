SkyView
Teen charged with bringing gun to Blythewood High School

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sherriff’s Department reports a Midlands high school student has been charged with bringing a gun onto school property.

Deputies said administrators at Blythewood High School were notified by the School Resource Office that a gun had been found inside a student’s backpack.

The 15-year-old Richland School District Two student is charged with having a weapon on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, unlawful carry, and simple possession of marijuana.

The student was booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

