Teen charged with bringing gun to Blythewood High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sherriff’s Department reports a Midlands high school student has been charged with bringing a gun onto school property.

Deputies said administrators at Blythewood High School were notified by the School Resource Office that a gun had been found inside a student’s backpack.

The 15-year-old Richland School District Two student is charged with having a weapon on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, unlawful carry, and simple possession of marijuana.

The student was booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.